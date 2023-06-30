Māori census participation short of target but up on 2018

Eighteen people took Stats NZ up on a Vouchers for Census offer at a Warriors game in Napier's Maclean Park. Photo / FILE

The 2023 Census has shown improved returns compared to the disastrous results of 2018. However, Māori participation fell well short of the 90% target.

Despite increased efforts by Stats NZ, Māori participation is pegged at 74 per cent, although the government minister charged with managing the Census, is calling that a win.

"The return rate for Māori is significantly increased from last time around," Statistics Minister Deborah Russell said Thursday.

"The census has, in fact, succeeded. We're sitting on an 89% return rate at the moment."

The 2018 census experienced a raft of technical and data capture difficulties, recording the lowest returns in 50 years.

2018 Māori and Pacific rates in 2018 were "unacceptably low," Russell said last year.

Criticism has been levelled at Stats NZ this time over efforts to get more whānau signed up.

Only 18 league fans who attended a Warriors match at Maclean Park in Napier took up an offer to file their stats for $20 supermarket vouchers or $40 warehouse vouchers last month.

The strategy was part of a $50,000 taxpayer-funded promotion.

The low uptake highlights the challenges faced in incentivising census participation.

"There is clearly more work to do, particularly around the estimated 74% returns for those of Māori descent." Dr Russell conceded, when pressed.

Census data provides insights into New Zealand's population, while informing decision-making on infrastructure, health services, housing and social services.

Stats NZ will conduct an independent review to evaluate the census process and identify areas for improvement.

Russell says the review aims to address the challenges faced and enhance future census participation and data quality.

The release of 2023 census information is expected to begin in May 2024.