Māori community cases pass 5,000 | Dr Rawiri Taonui

By Māori Covid-19 Analyst Dr Rawiri Taonui, in partnership with Te Ao Māori News.

Active cases in 12 North Island DHBs

No active cases in the South Island

Māori pass 5,000 community cases



New Zealand Situation: January 9

The Ministry of Health reports new cases in eight North Island District Health Boards on January 9: Auckland (5), Waitematā (4), Manukau (12), Waikato (4), Bay of Plenty (11), Lakes (2), Capital Coast (1), and the Hutt (1).

There are active cases in 12 North Island DHBs: Northland (6), Auckland (126), Manukau (311), Waitematā (77), Waikato (76), Bay of Plenty (142), Lakes (47), Taranaki (3), Hawkes Bay (2), Te Tai Rāwhiti (1), Capital Coast (1), and Hutt (2). There are no active cases in the South Island.

Festivals

There has been discussion over the potential risk of summer music festivals becoming super-spreader events. On Sunday, the Ministry of Health announced a new Covid case in Wellington linked to a January 3 festival in Tauranga. Another person tested positive after attending a party at the Longroom Nightclub in Auckland on New Year’s Eve. The ministry has also listed the Hidden Valley Festival at Matakana as a location of interest.

With just two positive cases, the risk of further spread appears low and the events are well-managed with requirements for a vaccination pass to attend. The next week will confirm this.

Māori Cases

Māori made up 24 (28.2%) of 85 new community cases reported for the last two days. Māori are the highest percentage of new cases over the last three days.

Māori are 28.2% of new cases today, 45% of total cases, 26.5% of active cases, and 28.8% of those who have been hospitalised.

In a continuation of the holiday pattern, Pākehā had the second-highest number of cases over the last three days and the highest number of cases over the preceding four days.

Pākehā also have the highest number of active cases (31.3%) this metric having increased 37% since December 21. Active Māori cases have declined 61% over the same period.

Total Māori cases in the current outbreak have crossed the 5,000 threshold for the first time.

Noho haumaru, stay safe.

Dr Rawiri Taonui.