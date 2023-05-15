Māori community gets benefit of Stats NZ data

A new partnership between Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa and Stats New Zealand aims to put the government organisation's data analysis to work for Wairoa whanau planning.

Stats New Zealand will provide targeted resources and support to Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa (the post-settlement governance entity for Te Rohe o Te Wairoa). This includes providing training and resources to TToTW staff on data collection and analysis, as well as assisting with the development of data management systems. Stats New Zealand will work with TToTW to identify local data needs and provide guidance on data collection methods that are appropriate and respectful of local culture and values.

Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa chair Leon Symes says the partnership means decisions for and by Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa will be based on better understanding of the needs of whānau, the effectiveness of local initiatives and investments, and where the gaps are.

“The relationship with Stats New Zealand and our own insights from whānau will assist us in tackling issues relating to health and wellbeing, education, employment, and housing. We will be using this relationship to support evidence-based discussions and decisions with our partners and the Crown,” Symes says.

Putting data to use

“The partnership will help ensure Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa has access and support to data and information that can further amplify outcomes for whānau.”

Government Statistician Mark Sowden says the partnership reflects Stats NZ's commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa has several key projects underway to improve economic and social outcomes for whānau including a significant housing development programme to improve housing accessibility and affordability, developing a new horticultural industry within the rohe, and providing trade training and career pathways in both of those industries.

Symes says the current census is crucial for whānau to complete "as it ensures Te Wairoa receives the right amount of resources from the government for our needs'.

Stats NZ has already provided customised data sets to Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa post-Cyclone Gabrielle to support its planning and strategy for the recovery of its hapori (community).