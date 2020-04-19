Māori couple living in Hong Kong cautiously preparing for return to normal life

A Māori couple living in Hong Kong are cautiously preparing to return to normal life in a city which has just over a thousand Covid-19 cases. For Sheldon and Krystina Te Kanawa-Coffin, who are expecting their first baby, they say they feel safe.

Hong Kong in a former life before shutting down in January.

"Now it's really calm we still have to do the social distancing, masks are gold here and they do work. We were a bit like 'I don't know about that' but now if you don't wear it you are kind of the odd one out," Krystina Te Kanawa-Coffin says, owner of Krystina Te Kanawa Hair and Make-Up.

"A lot of bars and restaurants are struggling because they can only have four people on seats, even just out on public they try and restrict it so you're only in a group of four people," Sheldon Coffin says, who is a lecturer at Hong Kong University.

With a population of nearly 7.5 million, Hong Kong has only 1,024 cases and four deaths.

"The Hong Kong people listen to the rules so when they get told to do something they do. So that's why the masks and sanitising and everything like that was put into action straight away. So that's probably why our numbers are so low," Krystina says.

Hong Kong's experience with the SARS outbreak in 2003 saw them in good stead to respond swiftly to Covid-19.

"They'd learnt from that so they had really immobilised the city and shut everything down. It was good, the schools shut down straight away," she says.

The couple say they can go to the beach and venture into the city but many businesses and gyms still remain closed for now.