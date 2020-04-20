Māori couple living overseas and expecting - 8.30am Newsbreak

- At 4pm today, the Prime Minister will reveal whether the country will move to Alert Level Three. This morning Cabinet Ministers will consider a range of information including criteria that Director-General of Health [Dr. Ashley Bloomfield] is satisfied that there is sufficient data from a range of sources - including testing and surveillance, public health experts, statisticians and modellers. This is to ensure reasonable certainty that undetected community transmission is unlikely.

- Māori health practitioners and researchers have expressed their concerns about not having enough ethnicity data to mobilise their communities and provide support.

- How can we honour Anzac Day with dignity while maintaining COVID-19 Social distancing guidelines? The community of Ōtangarei have met to ponder over the question, and they've found a solution.

- While the nation waits to see if the Government will announce when Aotearoa moves to Level Three, a Māori couple living in Hong Kong is preparing to cautiously return to normal in Hong Kong, a city which has just over a thousand COVID-19 cases. For Sheldon and Krystina Te Kanawa-Coffin, who are expecting their first baby, they say they feel safe.