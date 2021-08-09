Māori Covid-19 community response linked to World Indigenous Day theme

After last year's remarkable response to Covid-19 where Māori communities collaborated to protect, nurture and lead their people to safety via border controls and food parcels for the vulnerable, Aotearoa has become a prime example of a successful indigenous population.

Today marks the International Day of the World's Indigenous People, and this year's theme is Leaving No One Behind.

The Covid-19 pandemic highlighted inequities through inadequate health systems, gaps in social protection, and structural inequalities, prompting the UN to rethink a new social contract.

In Aotearoa, Te Rōpū Whakakaupapa Urutā: the Covid-19 Advice for Māori unit was established to advocate for whānau, hapū,and iwi and provide them with accurate information.