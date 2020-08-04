Māori cultural performances at Auckland Museum cancelled

Māori cultural performances at the Auckland War Memorial Museum provided by arts troupe Raukawa have been stopped.

Auckland Museum and Auckland Council are both facing financial difficulties because of the economic side-effects of Covid-19. The museum is looking at a $3 million deficit and the council faces a $500 million shortfall.

The museum says the performances are "financially unsustainable" and that the performances here targeting an international market that no longer exists. Twelve performers delivered three performances a day.