Māori Defence Force officers welcomed to Te Puni Kōkiri

Māori contribute significantly to the New Zealand Defence Force but, once their time is served, what happens to them and all the skills they possess? And what can Māoridom do to use their skills?

Ngā Ara Whakatupuranga is an initiative run by Te Puni Kōkiri that helps Māori Defence Force staff move into the public sector.

Ngā Ara Whakatupuranga | New Frontiers is the result of a partnership between Te Puni Kōkiri, the Defence Force, and the Public Service Commission, as a partnership where Māori officers don't go to waste once their time is up in the Defence Force.

Māori Development secretary Dave Samuels says it's an opportunity for people who have spent a lifetime in the NZ Defence Force to return to their people.

"They were in the realm of Tū. Now we want them in the realm of Rongo, among the people, in our Māori communities, for the betterment of our people."

The Defence Force has a wealth of Māori leaders, and each year a number leave to pursue a second career in the civilian world, with most having little knowledge of the employment opportunities and leadership roles available within the public service.

Squadron Leader Jill Cotter comes from the Air Force and has given many years of service. New Frontiers is helping her to reconnect with her Tainui people.

"Being away for so long and coming back and showing what you've got. It's about your whānau seeing that, the younger ones particularly."

"After 20 years of service in the New Zealand Defence Force, it's all about serving your people, and now it's about serving our Māori people. Getting an opportunity to do this and whatever I can bring, to help and serve."

Māori make up 20 per cent of enlisted soldiers but only 8 per cent are commissioned officers. Major Rob Te Moana believes being an officer in the army and being in the public service are one and the same.

"Over the almost 35 years of being in the organisation, in our iwi Ngāti Tūmatauenga I've managed to gather a lot of kete mātauranga as a Māori officer, serving our people, and in particular, serving our soldiers. So that in itself is about serving our people."

"It's an opportunity now for me to redirect my waka on to a new journey where I can help ngā iwi katoa o Aotearoa."

As part of the programme Jill Cotter will be initially placed in the Hamilton office of Te Puni Kōkiri, while Rob Te Moana will be in Wellington.