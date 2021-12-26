Māori-designed luxurious blankets about to launch

Blankets hold great cultural significance in many indigenous cultures and are used as a gesture of gratitude, for trade, and a way to record important histories. That concept resonates strongly with entrepreneur Whakaawa Te Kani (Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Maniapoto), who has embarked on a journey to create Māori-designed luxurious woollen blankets through her start-up, Noa Blanket.Co.

For the past two-years Noa Blanket.co has been a labour of love for Whakaawa and her husband Josh.

“We wanted to create more than just a blanket that gives warmth and security but also a work of art, a taonga (a treasure), a collaboration of culture and colour, a woven representation of our nation’s strength and resilience,” Whakaawa said.



Photo description: Noa Blanket.Co's first range of blankets

Whakaawa comes from a whānau of shearers so it was only natural that she would choose wool to take on her designs.

“We care about sustainability and, through our research, we found that wool is a natural and renewable fibre source. We wanted everything about our product to reflect our values, so we made sure all of our materials were sourced, created, and manufactured in Aotearoa/New Zealand.”

As a child growing up in Tauranga, Whakaawa fondly remembers being surrounded by her elders weaving kete (baskets), whāriki (mats) and tukutuku (woven lattice panels) on the marae. Both Whakaawe and Josh are members of Tūtarakauika ki Rangataua, a whānau haka team that practises traditional Māori performing arts to bring their ancestors. stories, histories and traditions to life.

The illustrations in her designs reflect these experiences and also honours the work of her late father Huikākahu Brian Kawe who passed in November. He was instrumental in building relationships between tangata whenua and council in his role as the Tauranga City Council kaumātua.

“Sharing stories through design speaks to his legacy and this is a tribute to the values that he and my whānau have taught me.”



Photo description: Whakaawa Te Kani, husband Josh Te Kani and their sons Frankie and Taiki.

Raising two sons, working and starting up a new business through this covid climate has been challenging for the Te Kani whānau but it has made it through to the pre-launch stage and customers can now sign up to pre-order at Noa Blanket.co.

The official online launch will take place on January 23.