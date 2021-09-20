Māori Development Minister says Māori health providers leading the way

Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson says he is pleased with the mahi that Māori providers are doing in vulnerable communities such as Manurewa Marae and Te Whānau o Waipareira.

“Things are starting to turn around, but we still have a long way to go,” he says.

“They have the kaumātua, they have the expertise, they have the cultural expertise that's needed to get our people across the line - so their work is outstanding and Minister Peeni Henare acknowledged that over the weekend.”

More than 50% of eligible Māori have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination, with 25 percent being fully vaccinated

According to Jackson, Māori access to services has become a concern, which is why the vaccination buses were established to go out into those vulnerable communities and deliver vaccines.

“This is gonna be a real weapon in terms of turning things around because sometimes our people can't get out, they don't have the transport, they don't have the resources. This covers that gap,” he says.

According to Jackson, the government's economic strategy is to offer wage subsidies to not just individuals but also businesses.

“This is a terrible time, but the wage subsidy in my view is a huge support for our businesses, and remains our major economic strategy right now.”