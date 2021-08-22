Māori doctor encourages parents to vaccinate 12-15 year old tamariki

Senior lecturer in medical education at the University of Auckland, Dr Mataroria Lyndon, is encouraging Māori parents with children aged 12-15 years old to get vaccinated

“Because not only does the vaccine protect yourself but also whānau around you as well,” he said.

Dr Lyndon, who is also the equity lead at Mahitahi Hauora primary health organisation in Northland welcomes the government's decision to encourage parents to vaccinate Māori and Pasifika in this age group.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield said, "One of the key parts of his advice to the government is to bring this particular age group on was because of the younger age structure of Māori and Pasifika populations." He said earlier this week, this will have a proportionally greater impact on that population.