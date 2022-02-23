Māori doctor supports the increased use of RAT tests

With Covid-19 cases nearing 3000 across the country and close to 2000 in Auckland alone, there is growing concern about the health system’s ability to cope with the volume.

Some modellers say Aotearoa will get 10,000 cases a day in March but Dr Lily Fraser, the clinical director at Turuki Healthcare in South Auckland, who also contracted Covid herself last year, believes the governments approach to increase the use of Rapid Antigen Tests is the right way to go.

“That is a great option for people who aren’t symptomatic, to get a RAT test. I strongly encourage that,” Fraser said.

There are still some drawbacks: “At the moment, people who are symptomatic aren’t able to get the RAT test, which is a shame.”

Dr Fraser also believes the vaccine is still a key part in the fight against Covid-19.

“The evidence clearly shows the symptoms for those that have received the vaccine are far less severe. If you haven’t got your shot, now is a good time to get the jab,” Fraser said.