Māori double-vax rate rises; More Omicron border cases identified

Eighty per cent of Māori are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the Ministry of Health says in its first update since prior to Christmas. This follows 454,492 eligible Māori now having received their second dose.

Eighty-seven per cent of Māori have received first doses.

Wastewater detections

The ministry is reporting new wastewater detections for Covid-19 in the Bay of Plenty town of Te Puke and in the Lower Hutt suburb of Seaview in samples taken on 22 and 23 December respectively.

A new detection in wastewater has also been recorded in Whangarei, which the ministry says follows an earlier negative result.

Omicron cases

Seven new Omicron cases have been identified at the border over the past two days. This takes Aotearoa's total number of border cases of the variant to 45.

New community cases

The ministry says there have been 126 new community cases of Covid-19 in the last two days. It says the seven day rolling average of community cases is 51.

The new cases are in Auckland (88), Waikato (17), Bay of Plenty (6), Lakes (13), Taranaki (1) and Northland (1).

There have now been a total of 10,619 community cases in this current Delta outbreak which began in August in Aotearoa.

The new Northland case is in Hikurangi. The ministry says the source of the infection and any possible contacts are still being identified.

The Taranaki case, which is in Eltham, was announced by the local DHB yesterday. It is linked to previously reported cases in the town.

Health and welfare providers are now supporting 1,492 people to isolate at home in Auckland, including 414 cases.

The ministry did not provide further details about the new cases in the other regions.

Hospital

Forty-seven people are currently in hospital with Covid-19, all in the top half of the North Island. Five cases are in North Shore, 14 in Auckland, 22 in Middlemore, two in Waikato and four in Tauranga hospitals.

The average of the people is 55 years old.

For northern region wards only, 42.1 per cent (16 cases) are unvaccinated or not eligible, 15.8 per cent (6 cases) are partially immunised, and 42.1 per cent (16 cases) are fully vaccinated, the ministry says.