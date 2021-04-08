Māori drag queen backs daughter in RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under

Elektra Shock with drag mother Trinity Ice.

Māori drag queen Trinity Ice says her drag daughter Elektra Shock is a force to be reckoned with as the world gets ready for RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under.

The award-winning series is a global phenomenon in itself and it will debut in Aotearoa from May 1.

Aussie and Kiwi drag queens competing for the crown were revealed in March, and Elektra Shock is one of three from Aotearoa who can now be called a Ru Girl (RuPaul's Girls).

Trinity, born Trinity Johnston from Ngāti Kahungunu, says Elektra was completely new to drag when they first met.

"I met her back when she was 20, I was doing a fundraiser for NZAF (New Zealand Aids Foundation) and Elektra was a dancer," she says.

"Drag wasn't even a thing around then, that she was doing."

Trinity has worked as an MC and showgirl at various caberet venues and events in Tāmaki Makaurau. And says after their paths crossed again, a spot needed to be filled and so Elektra Shock was born.

Trinity says her drag daughter is a special talent and the art of drag came naturally to her.

"I can't really claim much that I have taught her. I've taught her the fundamentals and one-no-one in regards to make-up and the artform itself but naturally she has the skill set being a professional dancer and being in the corporate environment. She naturally just channels into it."

Starting drag in 2012, Elektra Shock has now worked alongside artists such as Lucy Lawless, Elton John, Annie Lennox, Jessie J and Little Mix.

Ten drag queens will compete in the debut Oceanic season. They are New Zealanders Anita Wigl’it, Elektra Shock and Kita Mean against Australians Art Simone, Coco Jumbo, Etcetera Etcetera, Jojo Zaho, Karen from Finance, Maxi Shield and Scarlet Adams.

The series will air from May 1 on TVNZ, and in Australia on Stan.