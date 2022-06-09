Māori electoral option changes on way; Nats claim 'gaming'

Long-awaited changes to the Māori Electoral Option could be in place before next year's general election after Justice Minister Kris Faafoi introduced legislation to the House today.

The Māori Electoral Option is a four-month opportunity held every five to six years within which Māori voters can choose to move between the general or Māori electoral rolls. It last took place in 2018 and, under the current rules, Māori will not have the opportunity to change rolls until after the 2023 general election.

Faafoi says the proposed changes will make it easier for Māori voters to switch between the roles at any time.

"This change represents a significant improvement to a status quo that prevents Māori voters from fully exercising their electoral rights,” he said.

The bill will require changes to parts of the Electoral Act, possibly to sections that require 75% of Parliament to agree. In that case, the government would need National's support for the changes to occur.

"Gaming' the system?

However, National justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says if Labour wants its support, concerns about the system being 'gamed' would need to be addressed.

"We've had this system where the Māori roll is determined by the census every five years. It's very important to maintain proportionality through voting arrangements," he says.

The government has excluded by-elections from the changes, meaning people won't be allowed to switch rolls to vote in a by-election and affect the representation in that electorate. However, Goldsmith says that needs to also include general and local body elections. He recommends not allowing voters to switch rolls within three to four months of any election.

"The risk is that, if you allow that movement during an election period, naturally there is the ability for people to move between those rolls."

Otago University political science professor Janine Hayward told teaomaori.news the suggestion Māori would "organise to subvert or game the system is disgraceful and damaging to our shared interests as a nation.

"This change should be celebrated as yet another positive development in New Zealand elections, which contributes to why we rank so highly as a democracy compared to other countries.

'Improving our democracy'

National's views have been criticised as race-baiting but Goldsmith dismissed that as "nonsense".

Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson says it is disappointing National is not supporting the bill because of concerns of Māori 'gaming' the voting process.

"It's one of their strategies to always say 'you can't trust Māori in terms of what they're going to do, in whatever sense'.

"We're trying to get more Māori involved in the system and this might be one way of doing it."

Political commentator Dr Ella Henry said it was ironic there were concerns Māori could manipulate the system.

"So white people have never ‘gamed’ the political process? How do you think the settlers extracted the country from Māori?

"Anything that makes it easier and more convenient for Māori to participate in the democratic process will improve our democracy."

Three bills

The introduction of the bill by the government coincidentally happened the same day Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi had his own private member's bill drawn from the ballot seeking a similar outcome.

“I am ecstatic! I mean, what are the chances to have one bill from a party of two being drawn out of 64 others," he says.

“Our people deserve to be able to participate equally in our democracy and right now they can’t do that. They are actively being blocked from their right to choose to be on the Māori roll. This bill will change all of that."

Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman had her member's bill seeking the recommendations of the Electoral Commission, including changes to the Māori option drawn from the 'biscuit tin' last month.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw says the three bills in front of the House now "clearly shows there is momentum" for change.

If the government's bill is successful, it is expected to be in place by March 2023, and ready ahead of next years election.

