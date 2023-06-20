Māori encouraged to take part in banking sector study

Te Pūtea Matua (Reserve Bank) pou tikanga Ngārimu Parata is encouraging Māori to engage in a government inquiry into the banking sector.

The cabinet has agreed to a market study into competition in the banking sector for personal banking services "to ensure the market is working well for New Zealanders".

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said New Zealanders needed to know they can trust their bank with their finances.

“The cost of living is top of mind for many Kiwis and we need to ensure there’s a competitive market among banks providing personal loans, mortgages, credit cards and other banking services so people have confidence they are getting the best deal possible when doing their banking."

Parata said it was important those most affected by banking services made their voices heard.

"Inā puta te karere, tae rānei te tono a te Komihana Tauhokohoko kia whai wāhi atu ki tēnei rangahau, i roto i ēnei whakahaere, tena whakaputaina a koutou kōrero. Ki te kore e whakaputa ngā kōrero ki te Kōmihana i roto i tēnei arotakenga kua kore pea e kite he hua, kua kore pea e kitea he paku rerekētanga i runga i te huarahi."

(When the Commerce Commission asks for feedback, speak up; otherwise, you may not see any results or changes at all to the banking sector)

New Zealand's banking and lending industry is dominated by four large, Australian-owned banks, ASB, BNZ, ANZ and Westpac. They make up approximately 85 per cent of the mortgage and other lending and 90 per cent of total bank deposits.

“There has not been an in-depth look into competition issues in New Zealand’s banking for some time, and New Zealand lags other countries such as Australia and the UK in doing a detailed analysis into banking services.

“I want to be clear this study is not about bank conduct and culture. The Financial Markets Authority and Reserve Bank carried out an investigation in 2018 into this issue which has already resulted in a number of measures to protect consumers,“ Grant Robertson said.