Māori engineer Moresby Kainuku launches first rocket into space

As RocketLab launched its latest rocket into space on Tuesday from its launchpad in Māhia, sitting in mission control in Auckland was Moresby Kainuku, one of the first Māori to be involved with sending a vehicle into space.

"It was an incredible honour firstly being part of the launch team, that was an honour in itself, yeah. And being one of the first Māori to be part of the launch campaign team as well, that was another layer of pride carried on my shoulders. It was a very buzzy feeling," he says.

Kainuku (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāi Te Rangi, Rarotonga) is an integrated operations launch engineer at RocketLab, a role he has had for a little over six months, and one that had him involved in sending an Earth-imaging satellite for Japanese company Synspective developed to deliver imagery that can detect millimetre-level changes to the Earth’s surface from space, independent of weather conditions on Earth and at any time of the day or night.

He says after more than 12 hours of checking all systems were working, and making sure the rocket was ready for take-off, the final hour was almost a blur.

"That last hour was crunch time. We didn't have time to think, we had so many things on. I was pumping through my avionics checks, and luckily I had the help of my peers with me because I needed to lean on them.

"I lost 50 minutes, really quickly leading up to the minus-10 phase. A little bit of breathing room there, and then we started getting into the countdown and then it started to piling in like, 'wow, and I'm a part of it! This is going now!' It was an overwhelming experience," he says.

Lonely for brown faces

But shortly after 9.30 am NZT, watching the rocket in the air and head to space, he says was a massive relief.

Kainuku says it's "awesome" to be a "rocket scientist", even if he does forget sometimes. "It's funny that, especially having that conversation with Mum when she's like 'I need a rocket scientist,' and I'm like 'hang on, I am one."

"No, it's awesome, it really is. It's awesome to have that in the back pocket and have that in a conversation. But we're all doing our mahi and it's just part of it."

When he's not helping put rockets in the air, Kainuku is a space ambassador with RocketLab. He goes to schools, including kura kaupapa, wharekura and whare wananga to expose young Māori and Pasifika to the mahi that RocketLab does in the hope of inspiring more into the industry.

"Having this personal experience, I feel it's going to be a good talking point when I go into kura, or when they come in and they're asking me 'How did that go?' I've got that experience now, and I'm still continuing to grow that too. It's definitely a good thing to have with me."

While Kainuku is humbled by the honour of being the only Māori in the control room, he can't wait to have more join him.

"I'd love to see more Māori and Pasifika in this industry. It is lonely and I am starting to get exposed to more Māori in the engineering space. It would be awesome. That's close to home for me, I've got my peers obviously but I would love to see more brown faces in the office. I'd love it."