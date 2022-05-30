Māori farming's best acknowledged as Ahuwhenua Trophy finalists

Rotorua, Gisborne and Wairoa have three businesses in the running for the top Māori farming award.

The Ahuwhenua Trophy competition will see Onuku Māori Lands Trust, Wi Pere Trust and Hereheretau Station as the three finalists up for the most prestigious Māori farming prize, first inaugurated nearly 90 years ago by Sir Apriana Ngata.

The trophy is competed for in the sheep and beef, horticulture and dairy sectors. This year the competition is for sheep and beef.

Ahuwhenua Trophy management committee chair Nukuhia Hadfield says it is exciting to see the calibre of the finalists despite the challenges that Māori farmers face during the Covid-19 pandemic, weather events and labour shortages in the sector among other things.

Field days will start on August 25 for Onuku Māori Lands Trust. Wi Pere Trust will have its field day on September 1, and Hereheretau Station have its field day on September 8.

The winner will be announced on Friday, October 21, at the Pettigrew Green Arena in Taradale, Hawke’s Bay.