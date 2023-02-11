Māori fight-back undone by Indigenous All Stars

Photo / Getty Images

A late charge by the Māori was not quite enough to get past the Indigenous All Stars who held on for the win, 28-24, in Rotorua on Saturday night.

A converted try by Preston Riki with two minutes left on the clock threw the game wide open, closing a 10-point fourth-quarter Indigenous lead to just four points.

But the Indigenous cleverly closed out the game, despite a last-gasp effort by the Māori to run the ball out of their in-goal in the dying seconds.

The Māori led 12-10 at halftime and had the winning of the game in sight at the end of the third-quarter, ahead 18-16.

However, two fourth-quarter tries to Indigenous player Selwyn Cobbo ended the Māori dream.

