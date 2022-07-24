Māori fighter Kai Kara-France makes his bid for Championship gold

UFC flyweight contender Kai Kara-France is preparing for his shot against the current champion Brandon Moreno in the USA at the end of this month.

Kara-France (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Kahungunu) told Te Ao Toa he’s ready to bring back another world title to his Auckland club, City Kickboxing.

“I was born to do this, I can’t wait to get in there,” he said.

Kara-France said his training and nutrition are all on point. He’s also recovered from his three-round decision win over pro-MMA Russian fighter Askar Askarov, and the staph infection he was suffering from at the time.

“I know I’m the best in the world and now I’ve got to go show the rest of the world.

I just remind myself why I’m doing this - representing my people, doing it for my family, doing it for my team at City Kickboxing. They have prepared me for this.”

Te Ao Toa will feature the live bout between Kara-France and Moreno from UFC 277 in Texas, USA on July 31.