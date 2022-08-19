Māori game developer heads to PAX Australia

Māori game developers 4Phase Games have been invited to PAX Australia, a giant gaming expo celebrating gaming culture in Melbourne Victoria.

Morgana Watson (Te Āti Haunui A Pāpārangi, Taranaki, Te Ātiawa, Ngā Puhi) the creative director of 4Phase Games, will be on the indigenous panel at the expo.

Watson and her team will discuss native narratives, language sharing, and the difficulties that indigenous game developers have to try to navigate.

Watson, an avid gamer, wanted to play Māori games at the same production level as popular titles like God of War, Tomb Raider and Assassin's Creed.

Watson and her team are currently creating a Māori futurism adventure game for the console market in which colonialisation never happened and is set thousands of years in the future.

“We’re taking it interstellar, very science fiction, all with the foundation of tikanga, te reo, te ao Māori based on pūrākau that we have grown up with.”

Watson said they recognised that cultural appropriation was “rife” throughout the games space including different gaming mediums like board games, video games and apps.

“I’m excited to be a part of this project because it means that we as Māori can tell our stories our way and set the bar so high that any imitation is easily identifiable and ignored.”