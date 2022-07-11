Maori group does hard mahi to bridge digital divide for tamariki

The founders of Digitautua, Timoti wharewaka (Ngati Hine) and Eteroa Lafaele (Ngāti Hamoa), have been made finalists in the annual Impact Awards.

The awards, which celebrate remarkable young New Zealanders, offer $30,000 in prizes over six major award categories, with winners named at the end of this month.

Digitautua refurbishes devices and laptops for Mmāori and Pasifika students to help bridge the digital divide and better support their learning.

Wharewaka said that they were proud of the work that they have achieved and Lafaele was surprised at being recognised as she said that the work that they perform is "from the heart".

'Work still needed'

“It was something of a confirmation that the work that we are doing is great but there is still more mahi to do,” Lafaele said.

Lafaele said the business started during the second Covid-19 lockdown in August and found their work was needed in the community.

Wharewaka said their mahi involves supporting tamariki and rangatahi who need technology like laptops.

Wharewaka and Lafaele's careers are both in the tech industry. Through a social media post on Linkedin, they were able to ask for tech donations from the community to help children learning from home during the lockdown.

“We collect the donations and refurbish them so they are fit for the students,” Lafaele said.

Wharewaka and Lafaele also created a Give-a little page to get funding for devices and were able to secure 400 devices.

'Bridge this digital divide'

Lafaele said that currently, they are able to refurbish about 25 devices while still working fulltime jobs.

“We juggle our fulltime jobs while we do this as well; 25 is a lot from us; even in lockdown we would work our eight hours. Then after that work till three in the morning, we will just smash out these devices,” Lafaele said.

“For us, if we can get a device to our students, then it will make us go to sleep.”

Lafaele said there were heaps of challenges even with organisations already doing the same work Digitautua thinks there is a massive disconnect with the communities and its people have a more intimate connection with the communities they are helping.

“If we can work together we can bridge this digital divide”.