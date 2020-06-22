Māori Health Authority ‘doesn’t go far enough’ – Lady Tureiti Moxon

Māori health advocates and providers want an independent, standalone Māori authority.

That's why Lady Tureiti Moxon says the proposed Māori health authority doesn’t go far enough. The veteran Māori health advocate says it doesn’t address the underlying issues in the Māori health.

“It doesn’t address the fact that Māori want to be able to do these things for themselves,” Lady Moxon says.

The recent review of the health and disability sector recommended a Māori health authority that would answer to the Ministry of Health. But the report says nothing of its structure, or its funding.

Lady Moxon says that is not what Māori health advocates and providers want. They have long sought for an independent, standalone Māori authority.

She is now seeking to meet the Prime Minister and the cabinet ministers who will be implementing the recommendations in the recent report.

Read More