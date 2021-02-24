Māori Health deputy director-general John Whaanga backs call to stay at Level 1

Today the Ministry of Health, announced that despite three new community cases found yesterday in Papatoetoe, Auckland will not be going back to Alert Level 3, with its restrictions.

Māori Health deputy director-general John Whaanga supports this decision as he says that there are no concerns about the situation and that the infected family cluster is obeying the guidelines by staying isolated.

"The Ministry of Health and health providers in the community are keeping a firm eye on the situation every day. At this stage, we aren't overly worried."