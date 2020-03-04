Māori Health official addresses coronavirus fears

John Whaanga is Deputy Director-General Māori Health at the Ministry of Health. He spoke to Te Ao about coronavirus in Aotearoa.

Whaanga says the biggest misconception is that the disease has spread throughout the country.

"People need to understand it hasn't spread yet, only two people have contracted the virus. People are scared that it's spread throughout the country, at this time only two people have it. It's not spread yet."

He has some simple advice for whānau Māori.

"We need to wash our hands, if you're sick stay home. If you're sick, ring Healthline (0800 358 5453) to see if your symptoms are consistent with Covid-19."

Whaanga says he supports Te Atiawa's decision to temporarily restrict hongi and harirū in Wellington but does not believe his ministry should dictate Māori customary practices.

"I support each iwi and hapū to have the power to choose their customs and protocols. This could be an example to other communities and iwi, and to have a discussion about how they can best protect themselves.

"It's not for the Ministry of Health to dictate how our iwi should practice their customs but I support the decision of the Wellington iwi to suspend this custom for the time being. They have that power and I support them."