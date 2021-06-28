Māori health researcher wants cap on flights from Australia

As Wellington's level 2 Covid-19 restrictions are extended for another 48 hours, healthcare professionals are calling for a cap on arrivals from Australia.

Health researcher Dr Rawiri Taonui is one of them and has long advocated a restriction on numbers entering the country.

“Maybe one flight a week from say five main centres in Australia to a total of about 1,500 a week. At the moment, we’re doing around about 20,000 per week,” he says.

Wellington moved to level 2 after an Australian man travelled to Wellington last weekend and tested positive for the highly contagious delta variant.

Taonui says the reopening of the borders happened prematurely.

“We’ve only fully vaccinated 7.5% of our population. We probably shouldn’t have opened the bubble until we got closer to 50%.

"I think the government's vaccination strategy is a failure so far, so I've been monitoring it every week and looking for the upsurge in Māori vaccinations and every week it's very disappointing," he says.