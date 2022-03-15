Māori humanitarian shares his view from the Ukraine border

Today marks 19-days since Russia invaded Ukraine. News reports claim close to 600 people have died and more than a thousand injured but the number of casualties is likely to be greater. Owen Pomana from Ngāti Kahungunu is a humanitarian relief worker who has joined the European Initiatives to assist those who have been affected by this war.

Ukraine whānau are fleeing their homes and loved ones.

“People just sleep on the buses. You know, it's disheartening the look on the faces. Their partners aren’t with them and their loved ones aren't with them," Pomana says. "Their partners and father are actually are not allowed to leave - they have to fight. It’s hard not to have compassion for these little kids. They don’t understand war."

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has forced two million people to the borders of Poland, Moldova, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary. Pomana has joined a humanitarian relief group driving supplies for whānau from Budapest-Hungary, through Slovakia and into Uzhhorod-Ukraine.

“We’ve been giving blankets, formula, nappies and food. Sometimes we just don’t know what’s in these vans. They are just stacked full of kai, clothes and shoes.”

Pomana says his team is moving across to the Romania border.

“We’re going to be flying into Berlin tomorrow and then we’re preparing to go to the border with Romania. There is a pastor who has taken on 100 families who have just come across the borders and they’ve got no food. A church from Kaiwaka donated $2,000 and that’s going to be able to buy food for these Romanian pastors who are going to be looking after all these people.

Pomana is a devoted Christian who has a history of volunteering his service to war-stricken areas like the Middle East.

Helping out in the Middle East. Credit: Facebook / Te Ao.

He says Aotearoa's goodwill is being felt.

“Thank you for your prayers, karakia and believing we can make a difference. I carry the aroha (love) of our nation, Aotearoa, and I’m proud to stand in these places and do a haka, do a whaikōrero in Māori and to tell them where I whakapapa from.”