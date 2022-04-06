Māori investment fund added to ethical list

Responsible and ethical investing is taking a huge leap forward with a new wave of innovative funds now available to New Zealand investors, including a fund underpinned by principles of te ao Māori.

Tahito Te Tai o Rehua is one of 17 investment funds added to Mindful Money’s ‘Mindful Funds’ category that lists funds that meet its high standard for ethical investments.

Mindful Money’s founder and chief executive, Barry Coates says the Mindful Funds badge is a reliable way to identify ethical investment options and get beyond greenwashing and misleading claims. "It is an objective standard so investors can have confidence that their money is being managed according to ethical principles.”

Tahito Te Tai ō Rehua is a fund listed on both New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges. Its website says the fund selects listed companies based on indigenous Māori values. Tahito has developed a unique method of measuring companies using “Māori ancestral knowledge” and applies that to measure relational behaviours (whanaungatanga) and connectivity (aroha), which it believes is how a business improves its mauri (wellbeing).

Tahito co-founder Temuera Hall explained: “Our TahitoTe Tai o Rehua Fund starts to come into its own as investment consciousness increases and investors request more transparency and accountability on where and how their funds are invested.”

“We have set a high sustainable and ethical bar premised upon our indigenous Māori values. Our challenge is to maintain and improve this standard.”

