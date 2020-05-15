Māori “job seekers” decrease during lockdown

A recent Job Seeker Report by MSD shows that Māori job seekers decreased from 42% this time last year to 27% during the lockdown. The report found that those the most impacted groups were those who had a low benefit history and higher incomes than most who seek support.

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said New Zealand was not immune to the global economic shock caused by COVID-19 and had acted quickly to respond to greater welfare needs.

“At every step in our response, we’ve taken an evidence-based approach: to fight the virus, keep people connected to jobs, rebuild our economy, and provide welfare support and interventions that work for those who need it.

Of the 38,960 of new job seekers during the lockdown:

46% had little or no previous benefit history, compared to 26% last year

They were higher earners – those earning $585 a week or more outstripped those earning less or with no previous income

65% were NZ European, Other, or unspecified ethnic groups, compared to 48% last year

45% were in their 20s, compared to 37% last year

Sepuloni says there is also a fast-tracking process for some job seekers applicants – namely those who need less support and want to engage with the job market quickly.

“The Rapid Return to Work service implemented also aims to support people with a return-to-work solution particularly suited to those who have recently been displaced from their employment or are new to receiving a benefit.

“We will continue to go hard in our COVID-19 response to rebuild together.”