Māori journalists needed. Please join us!

If you have ever thought you could do Peata Melbourne's job on Te Ao Mārama, then Whakaata Māori wants you.

The Te Rito training programme will provide the country’s first comprehensive Māori and diverse voices journalism cadetship scheme to train and hire 25 new journalists.

Te Rito is a collaboration between Māori Television, Newshub, NZME and Pacific Media Network, plus 11 other supporting media organisations.

Māori cadets, especially those who speak Māori, are the priority. Pasifika and those from other ethnic communities are also being sought.

"This is just the first step in training those who love and are passionate about learning the skills needed to be a journalist, who follows kaupapa Māori stories."

NZ on Air announced funding of $3.5 million to train Māori journalists. Whakaata Māori chief executive Shane Taurima says the industry has been in decline for a while now.

"We have long known that the cupboards are pretty bare in Māori broadcasting because there is either no one to do the job or there are very few. So this is an answer to that problem."

"So I am emploring all those who are watching, if you have an understanding of Te Reo, if you would love to learn about being a reporter on television, then welcome."

Funding details: Māori journalism outcomes