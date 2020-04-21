Māori King celebrates 65th birthday - 12.30pm Newsbreak

- Māori leaders joined in a special karakia event via Zoom in celebration of King Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII's 65th birthday. During this lockdown period, King Tūheitia has expressed his love for te iwi Māori and gratitude to essential Māori health providers looking after our people.

- At Level 3, ECE students up to Year 10 are allowed to return to schools. However, students have been distance learning for a week already utilising the internet and television programmes. Mere Mangu from Te Rūnanganui a Iwi o Ngāpuhi says the children in her region don't like distance learning.

- Also at Level 3, kai can be ordered by phone, online for kerbside collection or home delivery. Those hoping for full dine-in service will need to wait a little longer.

- With winter approaching, many are already starting to feel the cold. One logging company in Manutūkē is distributing its resources to help.