Māori know best when it comes to solving the housing crisis - iwi leader

By Mare Haimona-Riki

The National Māori Housing Conference is taking place in Hastings this week with a sold-out hui.

Ngahiwi Tomoana from Ngāti Kahungunu says there are 1800 people living in emergency housing or camping grounds in Hastings and Napier alone, and almost 80 per cent of them are Māori.

He says there's no clear pathway to a stable home, let alone homeownership.

"The biggest challenge is the inability of the government to support Māori housing issues.

"We know that Māori and iwi know best ... the government has the funding and allocates a slim pushing to papakainga housing."

Related stories

Stay up to date with TeAoMāori.News

Sign up now for the latest news from around the Motu & Te Ao Māori direct to your inbox

Most popular stories