Maori Labour electorate candidates back on party list

The Labour Party has named its party list for the 2020 election, with Speaker Trevor Mallard surprisingly heading the list.
All seven Maori electorate MPs are at winnable positions on the list: Peeni Henare – Tāmaki Makaurau (Ngāti Hine) 19;
Nanaia Mahuta – Hauraki-Waikato (Ngāti Te Ata, Waikato) 10; Tamati Coffey – Waiariki 39; Adrian Rurawhe – Te Tai Hauāuru 25; Meka Whaitiri 30; and Rino Tirikatene 31.
Under the MMP system, the party list determines who gets a seat in Parliament, especially for Labour, as the party tends to win far fewer electorate seats than National.
The two most recent public polls show nearly the entire Labour list making it into Parliament. Newshub's Reid Research poll had Labour winning 72 seats, while TVNZ's Colmar Brunton Poll had Labour on 79 seats.
That polling would bring a suite of new MPs to Parliament.
This would include new candidates, Ayesha Verrall, Vanushi Walters, Camilla Belich and Ibrahim Omer. Verrall is an infectious diseases expert and recently completed a rapid review of the government's contact tracing programme. Walters is a human rights lawyer and a senior manager at the Human Rights Commission while Belich is a well-known employment lawyer. Chen is a director of a business consultancy firm, while Omer is a unionist and community candidate.
Labour currently has 17 list MPs from a caucus of 46 MPs.
Labour's 2020 list:
1 Jacinda Ardern
2 Kelvin Davis
3 Grant Robertson
4 Phil Twyford
5 Megan Woods
6 Chris Hipkins
7 Andrew Little
8 Carmel Sepuloni
9 David Parker
10 Nanaia Mahuta
11 Trevor Mallard
12 Stuart Nash
13 Iain Lees-Galloway
14 Jenny Salesa
15 Damien O'Connor
16 Kris Faafoi
17 David Clark
18 Ayesha Verrall
19 Peeni Henare
20 Willie Jackson
21 Aupito William Sio
22 Poto Williams
23 Vanushi Walters
24 Michael Wood
25 Adrian Rurawhe
26 Raymond Huo
27 Kiri Allan
28 Kieran McAnulty
29 Louisa Wall
30 Meka Whaitiri
31 Rino Tirikatene
32 Camilla Belich
33 Priyanca Radhakrishnan
34 Jan Tinetti
35 Deborah Russell
36 Marja Lubeck
37 Angie Warren-Clark
38 Willow-Jean Prime
39 Tamati Coffey
40 Naisi Chen
41 Jo Luxton
42 Jamie Strange
43 Liz Craig
44 Ibrahim Omer
45 Duncan Webb
46 Anahila Kanongata'a-Suisuiki
47 Ginny Andersen
48 Rachel Brooking
49 Paul Eagle
50 Helen White
51 Barbara Edmonds
52 Angela Roberts
53 Shanan Halbert
54 Neru Leavasa
55 Tracey McLellan
56 Lemauga Lydia Sosene
57 Steph Lewis
58 Dan Rosewarne
59 Rachel Boyack
60 Arena Williams
61 Ingrid Leary
62 Soraya Peke-Mason
63 Lotu Fuli
64 Sarah Pallett
65 Gaurav Sharma
66 Emily Henderson
67 Terisa Ngobi
68 Kurt Taogaga
69 Kerrin Leoni
70 Reuben Davidson
71 Zahra Hussaini
72 Janet Holborow
73 Romy Udanga