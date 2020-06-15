Maori Labour electorate candidates back on party list

The Labour Party has named its party list for the 2020 election, with Speaker Trevor Mallard surprisingly heading the list.

All seven Maori electorate MPs are at winnable positions on the list: Peeni Henare – Tāmaki Makaurau (Ngāti Hine) 19;

Nanaia Mahuta – Hauraki-Waikato (Ngāti Te Ata, Waikato) 10; Tamati Coffey – Waiariki 39; Adrian Rurawhe – Te Tai Hauāuru 25; Meka Whaitiri 30; and Rino Tirikatene 31.

Under the MMP system, the party list determines who gets a seat in Parliament, especially for Labour, as the party tends to win far fewer electorate seats than National.

The two most recent public polls show nearly the entire Labour list making it into Parliament. Newshub's Reid Research poll had Labour winning 72 seats, while TVNZ's Colmar Brunton Poll had Labour on 79 seats.

That polling would bring a suite of new MPs to Parliament.

This would include new candidates, Ayesha Verrall, Vanushi Walters, Camilla Belich and Ibrahim Omer. Verrall is an infectious diseases expert and recently completed a rapid review of the government's contact tracing programme. Walters is a human rights lawyer and a senior manager at the Human Rights Commission while Belich is a well-known employment lawyer. Chen is a director of a business consultancy firm, while Omer is a unionist and community candidate.

Labour currently has 17 list MPs from a caucus of 46 MPs.

Labour's 2020 list:

1 Jacinda Ardern

2 Kelvin Davis

3 Grant Robertson

4 Phil Twyford

5 Megan Woods

6 Chris Hipkins

7 Andrew Little

8 Carmel Sepuloni

9 David Parker

10 Nanaia Mahuta

11 Trevor Mallard

12 Stuart Nash

13 Iain Lees-Galloway

14 Jenny Salesa

15 Damien O'Connor

16 Kris Faafoi

17 David Clark

18 Ayesha Verrall

19 Peeni Henare

20 Willie Jackson

21 Aupito William Sio

22 Poto Williams

23 Vanushi Walters

24 Michael Wood

25 Adrian Rurawhe

26 Raymond Huo

27 Kiri Allan

28 Kieran McAnulty

29 Louisa Wall

30 Meka Whaitiri

31 Rino Tirikatene

32 Camilla Belich

33 Priyanca Radhakrishnan

34 Jan Tinetti

35 Deborah Russell

36 Marja Lubeck

37 Angie Warren-Clark

38 Willow-Jean Prime

39 Tamati Coffey

40 Naisi Chen

41 Jo Luxton

42 Jamie Strange

43 Liz Craig

44 Ibrahim Omer

45 Duncan Webb

46 Anahila Kanongata'a-Suisuiki

47 Ginny Andersen

48 Rachel Brooking

49 Paul Eagle

50 Helen White

51 Barbara Edmonds

52 Angela Roberts

53 Shanan Halbert

54 Neru Leavasa

55 Tracey McLellan

56 Lemauga Lydia Sosene

57 Steph Lewis

58 Dan Rosewarne

59 Rachel Boyack

60 Arena Williams

61 Ingrid Leary

62 Soraya Peke-Mason

63 Lotu Fuli

64 Sarah Pallett

65 Gaurav Sharma

66 Emily Henderson

67 Terisa Ngobi

68 Kurt Taogaga

69 Kerrin Leoni

70 Reuben Davidson

71 Zahra Hussaini

72 Janet Holborow

73 Romy Udanga