Māori land should be exempt from new 'natural' designation- Ngāti Wai

Northland iwi Ngāti Wai says Māori land should be exempt from Significant Natural Area designations.

Te Poari o Ngātiwai chair Aperahama Edwards says the iwi agrees in principle with the intention of the national policy to protect indigenous biodiversity on general title lands, but opposes its implementation on whenua Māori as it could affect their ability to develop their lands.

SNAs sit within the Draft National Policy Statement on Indigenous Biodiversity, which the Ministry of the Environment introduced.

Northland Regional Council has included SNAs in its regional policy statement for local councils.

But Ngāti Wai chief executive Huhana Lyndon says the iwi is concerned that hapū and iwi were not advised by that council that indigenous biodiversity across the Northland region was being mapped.

“We do not support SNAs being applied to whenua Māori. As kaitiaki, we can protect our indigenous biodiversity. We affirm our rights, guaranteed through He Whakaputanga me Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

"However, we have seen widespread clearing of lands in our rohe; general title lands should be the focus of this policy.”

Far North District Council is consulting with affected landowners, with responses required by June 11, 2021.