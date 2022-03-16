Māori landowners getting reprieve in supercity

Auckland Council wants to know what Māori land within the supercity's limits is being used for.

Councillor Angela Dalton for the Manurewa-Papakura Ward and the council's Māori portfolio lead, says the council needs to know which Māori land is underdeveloped or underutilised and that the concept of Māori land may need to be changed.

The council's new annual plan proposal includes changes to the treatment of Māori land. The council has to do that due to the changes in the Te Ure Whenua Act that