Māori landowners group want UN to stop govt revamp of emissions trading scheme

Māori forestry leaders are heading to the United Nations in a last-ditch effort to stop the government's planned revamp of the emissions trading scheme that they argue will see Māori landowners "condemned to poverty", 1 News reports.

Polluters currently must offset their emissions by buying carbon credits, leading Māori landowners to get involved in carbon farming through planting trees to create credits they can trade.

Now the government's proposal to reduce reliance on pine trees risks jeopardising the local carbon credit industry estimated to be worth an estimated $16 billion to the Māori economy, the Māori forestry leaders say.

"The majority of that land is what you call marginal land and if we can't plant trees on there and realise that economic light then essentially, we're going to be condemned to poverty because the Government is making those changes to the ETS," Penetaui Klescovic (Te Aupōuri), representing Te Aupōuri landowners in the Far North, told 1 News on Saturday.

But the government's concern is that polluters are not necessarily cutting back on pollution but are simply buying credits from tree planting on the cheap.

"Companies that put pollution into the atmosphere could just buy cheap forestry offsets rather than reduce their pollution," Climate Change minister James Shaw told 1 News.

"The other thing, of course, is it would mean anyone who is invested in forestry so far would see the value of those investments collapse."

Although several options have been tabled to reduce reliance on forestry, the Māori forestry leaders want things to remain unchanged and believe advocacy at the UN may compel the government to reconsider its plans.