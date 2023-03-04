Māori-led mental wellbeing response for whānau impacted by cyclone

The clean up at Takitimu Marae, Wairoa, after Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo: Ricky Wilson / Stuff

A Māori-led response is being designed by the Māori Health Authority, Te Aka Whai Ora, to support te ao Māori mental wellbeing for whānau impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle, Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall says.

Dr Verrall was in Hawke’s Bay on Friday to meet with frontline mental health workers dealing with wellbeing issues arising from the cyclone when she provided the update.

She confirmed additional funding of $3.25 million will be provided to support the immediate mental wellbeing needs of those most impacted by the cyclone.

Dr Verrall said a team of mental health workers will be brought in to offer local support.

“I want those facing the worst of it to understand that it’s ok, not to be ok. When you need support, it will be there for you.

“The personal recovery for those who have lost loved ones, livelihoods and homes to Cyclone Gabrielle is going to be incredibly tough," she said in the media release.

“The cyclone certainly struck a terrible blow but being here on the ground in Hawke’s Bay, I’ve seen a strong determination from many to get through these tough times."

Dr Verrall said the government would "stand alongside" whānau to "make sure they aren’t doing it alone".

As well as free face-to-face services, the government is also funding a range of free telehealth and digital services for those unable to travel to services, she said.