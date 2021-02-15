Māori-led response plan proven to work - John Tamihere

Waipareira Trust's emergency covid testing station at Papatoetoe High school was busy this morning, providing covid testing to students, teachers, and the families who associate with the school.

"In the first two hours we did 200 swabs. We are predicting a hundred completed covid tests per hour today," Waipareira chief executive John Tamihere says.



The station was set up overnight by Waipareira after a year 9 student was confirmed as one of the three new cases and was reported to be infectious last week. Anyone who attended the school within that time has been asked to self-isolate until February 24.



Tamihere says the response plan from his organisation is "by Māori, for Māori, and for everyone else."

"We know who lives out in South Auckland where the new cluster was discovered - it's mainly our people. It's Māori and Pasifika."



The trust had been advised by Health Minister Chris Hipkins that the mobile clinic at Papatoetoe High School was predominantly just for staff, student and their families and that the wider public would need to visit another testing station elsewhere.



Tamihere predicts this lockdown will prolong and that Māori will need to stay vigilant in these uncertain times.

Well-practised



"When we look at how much of an issue this will be for our Māori whānau who are in Auckland but wanting to attend tangi and do hospital visits with loved ones out of the region, we can't. There are roughly 50,000 people of Ngāpuhi descent living in Auckland, I would assume that their sick, their loved ones would have asked them to come home but couldn't."



To give Māori communities peace of mind the Tāmaki Paeherenga network has ramped up again as well. This is a Whānau Ora initiative with marae from Papakura up into Ngāti Whātua ki Kaipara open and ready to meet the demand with food packs, hygiene packs and reaching out to whānau already started.



"We're very well practised in this. If it weren't for Whānau Ora in previous lockdowns we would be in great difficulty. The difference now is that we have our own nurses our own system to support all our communities in Auckland."



Tamihere is concerned about the Pfizer and BioNTech (Comirnaty) vaccines, due to arrive sometime this week.



"The vaccines that will arrive present us with some problems. The first vaccine roll-out requires two jabs, one on day one and another 21 days later. This first vaccine does not pump antibodies into you. Therefore we should advocate for the most vulnerable, those with serious respiratory illnesses, to be the priority."



The public will be informed daily by the government on the updates of these new community cases, and information about changing alert levels.