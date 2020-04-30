Māori make mark in 2020 Pacific Music Award finalists

Finalists for the 2020 Pacific Music Awards have been announced - Photo / PMA

Māori-Pasifika music performers have made their mark on the Pasifika music scene, scooping their fair share of nominations for the 2020 Pacific Music Awards.

Stalwart songstress Bella Kalalo, of Samoan, Tongan, and Ngāti Porou heritage, was nominated for Best Female Pacific artist. She has been nominated for and received that award multiple times over the past decade. Tomorrow People were nominated for both Best Pacific Group and Best Pacific Roots/Reggae Artists.

The real surprise has been South Auckland Metal band Shepherds Reign. The band has been together for the last five years, working behind the scenes. Their December 2019 release, Le Manu catapulted the obscure band into viral internet stardom. The band, comprising of Samoan, Māori, and Chinese band members were totally surprised at the news.

Shepherds Reign's song Le Manu has placed them as finalists in three PMA categories for 2020 - YouTube / Shepherds Reign

Drummer Shaymen Rameka (Ngāi Te Rangi, Te Arawa) says, "I'm pretty excited that we've made three categories and looking forward to the final result."

He's pretty optimistic saying that there's a real possibility of taking an award. In the meantime, the band have been working on their upcoming album, despite being held back by the lockdown.

Guitarist Oliver Leupolu (Ngāti Hāmoa) says, "The hardest part is getting studio time to record the drums. You can do vocals and guitar at home, but you need studio time to record drums."

Rameka explains how in the early days of the band, getting nominated for a PMA wasn't on the cards.

"I never really thought about it until it became an objective. But with the release of Le Manu I felt pretty confident there would be potential."

One thing in the band's favour is that three of the team are sound engineers which will help them get their album finished faster and cheaper.

In the meantime, the band have released an acoustic version of their track, Legend, dedicated to first response personnel and health workers fighting COVID-19. Initially dedicated to the band members fathers, the song is now dedicated to any heroes who are making positive impacts in the world.

Kings, the musical genius behind "Don't Worry Bout It" is going up for Best Producer. The lyrical son of Samoa, Te Arawa and Tūhoe went viral after making a video showing scenes from his holiday in Fiji. Don't Worry Bout It, was translated in te reo as part of the Waiata Anthems project which took out the 2019 Reo Māori Awards last year.

Samoan Emcee Poetik has nabbed three nominations for Best Pacific Hip Hop Artist, Best Pacific Male Artist, and Best Pacific Album, with his Hamofied Ep 2.

Adolescent superstar General Fiyah received two nominations for Best Pacific Song and Best Pacific Roots/Reggae Artist with his track "It's You" with Three Houses Down.

The 2020 Pacific Music Award Finalists are:

Best Pacific Music Video

- Disciple Pati, "The Boy Who Cried Woman"

- Lou'ana, "Eye to Eye"

- SWIDT, "Bunga"

Best Producer

- Deera Meelan for Church & AP's "Teeth"

- Kings for "Hit That"

- Tia Drummer and Edy for Mikey Mayz's "Wild People"

- Matatia Foa'i for Olivia Foa'i's "Candid"

Best International Pacific Artist

- HP Boyz, "Engineers."

- Josh Tatofi, "Ua Kui a Lawa."

- Kaiit, "Miss Shiny."

Best Pacific Language

- Lani Alo, "Alo i Ou Faiva"

- Olivia Foa'i, "Candid"

- Punialava'a, "Sili'aga i Fa'atufugaga"

- Shepherds Reign, "Le Manu"

Best Pacific Gospel Artist

- JXN, "Talako Dragon."

- Lani Alo, "Alo i Ou Faiva."

- Punialava'a, "Sili'aga i Fa'atufugaga"

Best Pacific Hip Hop Artist

- Church & AP, "Teeth."

- Melodownz, "No Mercy" (feat. Denzel Curry)

- Poetik, "Hamofied EP 2"

Best Pacific Soul and R&B Artist

- Jordan Gavet, "Hesitation."

- Lepani, "Pocket Full of Love"

- Lou'ana, "Move Along."

- Noah Slee, "Twice"

Best Pacific Roots/Reggae Artist

- General Fiyah, "It's You" (feat. Three Houses Down)

- Lomez Brown, "Tell Me"

- Raggadat Cris, "I Swear"

- Tomorrow People, "Fever" (feat. Fiji)

Best Pacific Song

- General Fiyah, "It's You" (feat. Three Houses Down)

- Lani Alo, "Alo i Ou Faiva."

- Shepherds Reign, "Le Manu."

Best Pacific Male Artist

- Lepani, "Pocket Full of Love"

- Poetik, "Hamofied EP 2"

- Noah Slee, "Twice"

Best Pacific Female Artist

- Bella Kalolo, "Ends of the Earth."

- Lou'ana, "Move Along."

- Olivia Foa'i, "Candid."

Best Pacific Group

- Church & AP, "Teeth."

- Shepherds Reign, "Le Manu."

- Tomorrow People, "Fever" (feat. Fiji)

Best Pacific Music Album

- Church & AP, "Teeth."

- Olivia Foa'i, "Candid."

- Poetik, "Hamofied EP 2"

