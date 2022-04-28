Māori in mental health facilities secluded at disproportionate rates - ombudsman objects

Māori mental health patients are disproportionately being secluded in mental health facilities. That's according to a new report by the office of the Ombudsman.

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier has become increasingly publically vocal about the rate at which Māori are being secluded in mental health facilities. He has rising concerns about the inaction of the government in making changes.

"Too many of my past recommendations from 2018 remain unanswered and unimplemented. Now that is not acceptable for an integrity agency like mine, which Māori are entitled in particular to look to me for action," he said

"Māori are overrepresented when it comes to seclusion and that bothers me because we've been vocal in the past about the importance of tikanga and treating Māori according to tikanga and the input of whānau hapu and Iwi and yet we're not seeing any demonstrable improvement."

According to a new report into two mental health facilities in Tauranga and Whakatāne, while Māori make up 40% of patients, 57% of them are being secluded.

“We're social animals. Generally speaking. people do better with others. That's why in the context of community we do well,” he said.

'Perfect storm'

Health Minister Andrew Little is confident that issues will be sorted within the looming health reforms.

“My expectations are on the ministries in the way Māori are being treated in the mental health system. This is an area that the Māori Health Authority will have a lot to say and do to improve treatment of Māori,” he said.

National mental health spokesperson Matt Doocey says the issue of staffing is concerning, putting added pressure on the facilities.

“What we do have is a looming mental health workforce crisis. It's a perfect storm. We have facilities now that are not big enough to cater to inpatients that they're providing treatment to and neither do we have the staff levels to safely respond to their level of care.”

The chief ombudsman says his focus will be to continue to push and highlight the issue.

The health reforms are due to come into play on July 1.