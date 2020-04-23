Māori ministers developing response package to help Māori unemployment

Māori ministers are working on an additional response package to help Māori unemployment which is expected to rise as New Zealanders come out of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Employment Minister Willie Jackson says he, Minister Nanaia Mahuta, Minister Kelvin Davis and Minister Peeni Henare are working to put the package together.

“Included in that is, of course, our programmes that I have already been working on including Mana in Mahi, helping young people in terms of apprenticeships, He Poutama Rangatahi, where we’re working in the regions, working with communities in terms of uplifting young people."

Jackson says there's also focus to invest into more cadetship.

“We have to get into our and response them more and ramp it up.”

The call for further support for Māori comes after COVID-19 related job losses are expected to rise and there are fears Māori unemployment could reach as high as 20 percent nationally and up to 35 percent in some regions.

“We have to support our people. I don’t want the Māori unemployment rate blowing out to 20 or 30 per cent,” says Jackson.

Already $56 million announced on 22 March went towards a Māori response package to support and vulnerable whānau during the COVID-19 pandemic, including those who live in remote areas, kaumātua and the homeless.

The majority of the Māori response package, $45 million, went to support Whānau Ora, and a tailored health response for our communities during the lockdown.