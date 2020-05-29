Māori muslims return to mosques for Friday karakia

Muslims across the motu can now hold their Friday prayer worship services for the first time in two months. Māori muslim Tyrone Smith says that they will do their best to remember their 'invisible hongi' and awhi-ā-wairua.

"A lot of our community also hug a lot. We're gonna be very mindful, and respectful, on knowing what to do at that time!" Tyrone Smith says.

Friday, Smith says, is the Sabbath Day for Islam. Muslims look forward to Friday prayers because it gives them an opportunity to catch up with each other.