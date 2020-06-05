Māori-Native American couple reflect on current life in USA

Native Americans know all too well the issues surrounding Black Lives Matter.

Reweti Wiki (Ngāti Porou, Te Aupouri) and his Native American wife Geneva who live in California, say the situation has amplified years of systematic oppression the inequalities.

People in Aotearoa have witnessed the Black Lives Matter protests through images like other broadcasts on the news. But the Wiki whānau based in California are witnessing it happening on the ground, in their neighbourhood.

Reweti says, "The uncertainty is high and it's even to the extent that it's a little scarier. You're watching this unfold on television and in the news.

"People are such a breaking point to say we've had enough. "

For his wife Geneva, it's very personal. She says police brutality is not only a major problem for Black Americans but for her people too.

"For Native American boys and young men, it's one of the leading causes of death. Native Americans are sometimes miss counted or unclassified and we are confident that some of that data represented doesn't show how grave the situation really is," she explains.

With no end in sight for these protests, it remains an uneasy time for America and the Wiki whānau.