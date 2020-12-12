Māori-Niuean new Northland polytechnic head

Photo Credit / University of Auckland

Toa Faneva (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kahu ki Whaingaroa, Niue) is Northland polytechnic, NorthTec's, new chief executive.

“NorthTec must meet the needs of Tai Tokerau iwi, industry and communities and Toa will lead the organisation in achieving that,” NorthTec chairperson Ripeka Evans said.

NorthTec, which has its main campus in Whangārei, made the announcement in a statement Saturday.

Toa is currently CEO of Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa in Kaeo, Nortland which represents 15 marae across the rohe.

“Toa is an exceptional leader. He has a track record of leadership, relationship building and managing transformation. Those are attributes NorthTec needs to deliver on the government-mandated reform of the vocational education and training sector."

NorthTec has more than 7,000 students, or about 3,000 equivalent full-time students, across its Te Tai Tokerau and Tāmaki Makaurau campuses.

Toa begins his new role in February 2021.