Māori not keeping up with needed health checks during lockdown - 4.30pm Newsbreak

There are 2 new confirmed and 1 new probable cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of cases to 1472. Some 1214 people have recovered from COVID-19. Of the total cases, 9% are Māori, and 5% are Pacific Islanders.

The first day of Alert Level 3 has had takeaway restaurants nationwide dealing with unprecedented levels of online orders. A Toby’s Seafoods staff member said they had prepared well for the contactless service. But they weren't expecting the extreme online demand. Their app server crashed, and the online service has now closed until the situation can be rectified.

Associate Professor Sue Crengle is concerned Māori suffering from chronic health conditions aren't making their regular health check-ups due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Native American governments have challenged the U.S Treasury Department's decision to be excluded from its $8 billion USD COVID-19 relief package.