Māori nursing award nominations open

Māori nurses are being encouraged to throw their hat in the ring for the annual Tapuhi Kaitiaki, Māori Nursing Awards.

The awards are about supporting Māori nurses in their studies and clinical practice, Kaiwhakahaere of Te Rūnanga o Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZNO) Kerri Nuku, says.

"We need a health system that backs services run by Māori for Māori to boost the health of our whānau, hapū, and iwi." Nuku says.

"These awards are a crucial way to support that goal, especially for our nurses who are studying to be nurse prescribers and nurse practitioners. They want to serve their people who don't have much access to healthcare."

The awards, sponsored by Pharmac, have been running since 2018 and are offered in two categories, each with a prize pool of $10,000.

The first category for Nurse Practitioner/Nurse Prescriber recognises Māori nurses who are on a professional development journey to advance their clinical practice and expertise.

The second category, Māori Nurse Mātauranga, supports nurses and tauira to further their study and/or develop an innovative way to help whānau, hapū and iwi to access and understand their medicines.

"Māori nurses aren't just dedicated professionals, they're also great innovators. The Kaitiaki Awards provide a fantastic opportunity to showcase the amazing work they do every day for the betterment of their people, to ensure better well-being for all families, sub-tribes, and tribes." Nuku says.

Trevor Simpson, Kaituruki Māori director for Pharmac praised the partnership with Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa to 'build strong and enduring Māori leadership in the vital area of nursing.'

"The awards are a small but important way to invest in the growth and development of our Māori nurses." Simpson said.

"Ultimately, it's an investment in the lives of our mokopuna, both now and in the future."

Submissions close on 16 June 2023. Nominations can be made on the NZNO website.