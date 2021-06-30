Māori ocean navigators feature in new Pacific voyaging book

Ten master navigators who are leading figures in the renaissance of pacific voyaging feature in a new book by author Jeff Evans.

Reawakened: Traditional navigators of Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa, tells of the renewal of traditional wayfinding skills across the world’s largest water mass.

“They were moving across these vast distances when a lot of other people at that time were scared to sail out of sight of land,” says master navigator Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr.

Barclay Kerr is one of the ten navigators featured in the book, alongside the late Sir Hector Busby, Piripi Evans, and Jack Thatcher.

He says the stories told in the book are not to boast of their accomplishments, but rather to give an insight into their lives as navigators of the sea.

“The stories are really of the journeys that each of us took to become a navigator and the pathways we took and understanding our roles and responsibilities.”