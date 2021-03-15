Māori over-represented in coastal area drownings

The number of fatal drownings at beaches and coastal areas has increased nearly 20% in the past five years, according to a new report from Surf Lifesaving New Zealand.

Allan Mundy, manager for the national research and rescue New Zealand says that Māori and Pasifika are over-represented in this statistic, due to falling into harbours without a life jacket.

“Most of our harbours have really strong currents.

“So once people have fallen off the wharf and into a channel, they get swept away really quickly and then, unfortunately, they drown."

Mundy says the remedy for this is simple.

“Wear a life jacket.

“I have never pulled from the water a dead body that has a life jacket on,” he says.