Māori-owned business Rangiriri Cafe closes

By Te Ao - Māori News

In the Waikato region, a small Māori business that is feeling the pinch of Covid-19 has closed down. Rangiriri Cafe, located off State Highway 1, mainly catered to thousands of tourists eager to learn about the region's rich history of New Zealand wars and how Māori fought to secure its peoples future. 
 

