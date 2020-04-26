Māori owned cafe forced to close due to level 4 lockdown - 4.30pm Newsbreak

- Today there are no additional Covid-19 related deaths to report. However, there are nine new cases. Four are new confirmed cases and five new probable cases. Seven people remain in hospital, one of whom is still in ICU at Middlemore. 78% of all confirmed and probable cases are now recovered. That is a total of 1,142 - an increase of 24 on yesterday. Of the total cases, 125 are Māori while the number of Pacific Island cases has increased to 73. There were 5,966 tests completed yesterday. Of the new cases reported today, four are linked to existing clusters and five are linked to known confirmed cases.

- A Māori owned cafe is closing its doors due to the loss of business during the nationwide lockdown. Rangiriri Cafe has been operating for around 10 years in Rangiriri. Owner Brad Totorewa said the decision was not made lightly but with no income they had no choice but to shut shop.

- This weekend more than 500 waka ama paddlers from around the country were due to compete over three days in the National Long Distance Waka Ama Championships in Picton. Level 4 restrictions, however, meant this event and many more have been taken off the paddling calendar, including the Secondary School National Championships and the World Sprint Championships in Hilo, Hawaii later this year. The move to level 3 this coming Tuesday means experienced OC1 and W1 paddlers will be able to return to the water but under very tight restrictions. Waka Ama chief executive Lara Collins warns paddlers to stick to the recommended guidelines.

- Let's look again at the updated rules for Alert Level 3. New Zealanders will be able to expand their bubbles but there will still be many restrictions which include: Sticking to existing bubbles but some expansion is allowed for example with caregivers; Businesses without a customer-facing function may open; While there will be more travel to work, there will be restricted movements to regions; Funerals and wedding will be limited to 10 people with no meals or receptions; Early childhood centres and schools will be available up to Year 10 only, but attendance is purely voluntary.